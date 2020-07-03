LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A night of drag racing in Jackson County, Indiana, left one teenager in critical condition and several others hurt.
Police say 17-year-old Brandon Stuckwisch was driving with three other teens in the car when it crashed and rolled over. Police say Stuckwisch and the front seat passenger were thrown from the car.
They were both taken to the hospital.
The teens that were in the back seat were also taken to the hospital, but police say only one person has since been released.
Police say there was another car involved, but no one in that car was hurt.
