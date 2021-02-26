LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Six months after four brothers were shot near Iroquois Park, their family members are still searching for answers.
It was back in August 2020 when Louisville Metro Police officers responded to a scene off New Cut Road. Police found four people who had been shot and a wrecked car. Two of the teenagers died.
Louisville authorities said 16-year-old Adrian Maddox-Bell died from a gunshot wound, and 15-year-old Jaden Maddox died from injuries he sustained in the crash. It was the day before his 16th birthday, according to the Jefferson County Coroner's office.
Family members said the four brothers all had the same father but different mothers. One said the boys were all together to celebrate Jaden's birthday. She said two other brothers survived, but the impact on their families has been immense.
One mother who wishes to keep her identity unknown said her 19-year-old son was the one driving the car. She said he was shot multiple times and is now paralyzed from the waist down. She said she's unsure if that's from the wreck itself or the shooting.
“This is horrible. I still don’t sleep. I have the same nightmare every night," she said. “Somebody saw something. It’s four brothers. You can’t tell me that there’s that many cruel people in the world who they don’t have a heart to say anything.”
Santa Fa McCrowie is Jaden Maddox's mother.
"I can’t ever hear him call my phone or talk to me, and it really bothers me," she said. “I don’t want no one’s parents to have to go through this pain. This pain does not go away."
These mothers said their boys were close, and they won't feel like they have closure until the case is solved.
“You’ve seen one, you’ve seen all of them, all four of them together," McCrowie said.
An uncle of Adrian Maddox-Bell also spoke with WDRB News on Friday.
"It's not just about this case, per say," he said. "There are plenty of people in our shoes that want answers in the loss of their loved ones.
"I don't want anyone to lose their Adrian, that person that meant so much to them."
These families, bonded together by their sons, are asking anyone who knows anything about this case to come forward. They're also asking that people who know something about other cases speak to police as well, knowing there are many families just like them still waiting on answers.
“I relive that night every time another kid is taken. It’s like it just, it hits me," McCrowie said.
"I never thought I’d be one of them parents sitting up here pleading for somebody to say something in our sons’ case, but I am that mother now. I’m that mother now," added the mother of one of the surviving brothers. “It’s not snitching. It is not snitching. These people’s lives are getting taken away. It’s not snitching.”
"At some point, they're going to be standing on our shoes, wanting, longing, begging for answers," added Maddox-Bell's uncle.
LMPD said there is nothing new to report on the case. But anyone who has any information that could lead to an arrest is asked to call the anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD.
