LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A panel of eight people will be in charge of helping in the search for Louisville's next police chief.
In a release, Mayor Greg Fisher announced members of the panel that will screen, interview and recommend their choice for the Louisville Metro Police chief job. Among the eight are Metro Council members, Metro Government officials, the city's Public Safety chief and an elementary school teacher.
The eight people on the panel are:
- Kendall Boyd, LMG Chief Equity Officer
- Jessica Green, Public Safety Committee Chair, Metro Council
- Amy Hess, Chief of Public Safety
- David James, Metro Council President
- Vincent James, Chief of Community Building, LMG
- James Peden, Public Safety Committee Co-Chair, Metro Council
- Carmen Moreno-Rivera, Chief of Performance Improvement, LMG
- Sharon VanCleave, Teacher, Rangeland Elementary (JCPS)
Metro Council passed a resolution calling for the search panel to include members of Metro Government, the Council president and heads of the Council's Public Safety committee and one private citizen.
In the release, Fischer says the panel will focus on the need for police reform and accountability while considering input from listening sessions and a community survey done over the summer. They will also use guidelines from the Police Executive Research Forum (PERF), the non-profit Washington, D.C.-based police research organization.
Metro Council President David James, a former LMPD officer, said in a statement that the selection process will be one of the most important for the city going forward. "Our challenge is to find the right candidates who will listen to the community and are interested in building relationships that reform LMPD and help us retain and locate the right people who want to walk our streets and neighborhoods." James said it's important the process is as "transparent as practically possible."
Rangeland Elementary School teacher Sharon VanCleave serves as the only private citizen on the panel. She has served in leadership roles in the Kentucky Education Association and National Education Association. She has also served on JCPS' Racial and Equity Committee.
More than 20 people applied by the Aug. 31 deadline for the permanent LMPD chief job. Mayor Fischer has said he hopes to name a chief by the end of the year. The panel will begin evaluating the applications and start the interview process. Anyone can submit interview questions by emailing: LouisvilleChiefQuestions@policeforum.org.
Yvette Gentry, a retired former deputy LMPD chief, was sworn in on Thursday as interim chief after Robert Schroeder retired.
