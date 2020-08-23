LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Local social justice advocates say they want to be involved in the creation of Louisville's Civilian Review Board.
"You know the Kentucky Alliance has this long history of civilian review of police. We're the organization who drove it through the old Board of Alderman 20 years ago," Gracie Lewis, a Kentucky Alliance member, said Sunday.
The Kentucky Alliance against Racist and Political Repression said it wants to be included in the process that started several weeks ago.
The organization said Metro Council members heading the effort will include group leaders going forward.
Some members of the Kentucky Alliance are now in Colorado to support activists there who previously came to Louisville to protest for justice for Breonna Taylor as they fight for justice for Elijah McClain.
McClain died last year after an encounter with police.
"We are continuing to remain in solidarity until justice is come around the issue of Elijah McClain, but this is just one more young man that has been added along with the list of police brutality victims across this country," Lewis said.
The Kentucky Alliance said about 20 of its members are currently in Colorado helping in the fight for justice in the McClain case.
