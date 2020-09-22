LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Civilians will hold the Louisville Metro Police Department accountable — if city leaders approve a new plan.
A draft ordinance will be introduced this Friday that would create a Civilian Review and Accountability Board to create "faith, trust, respect, and support of the community."
Councilwoman Paula McCraney, D-7, said Tuesday that the proposal is the result of months of discussion between city employees and citizens.
The proposal also would create an inspector general position who, together with the board board, would help the community review and investigate questionable police conduct by "increasing citizen involvement in the investigation and review of allegations of police misconduct within the Louisville Metro Police Department," according to the ordinance.
"I think that the community will be very proud that we have put so much work and so much effort into making sure that the police no longer are just policing themselves, and that the citizens are truly involved," said McCraney, who co-sponsored the ordinance with Councilman Bill Hollander, D-9.
The board was created in response to calls for more independent, civilian-led review of LMPD in the wake of the shooting death of Breonna Taylor during a March 13 police raid on her apartment. A 33-member work group began researching and discussing the best structure for the board in May.
If a work group approves the draft, it will head to Metro Council. If the Council approves, Mayor Greg Fischer has said he intends to sign the draft into law.
You can read the ordinance in full in the PDF below or by clicking here:
