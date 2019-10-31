LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The man accused of shooting and killing two people at the Jeffersontown Kroger last year is being sent back to the state’s mental health facility.
Gregory Bush is charged with two counts of murder, one count of attempted murder and two counts of wanton endangerment. Detectives say last October, he shot and Killed Maurice Stallard inside the Jeffersontown Kroger and then shot and killed Vickie Jones in the parking lot.
Bush was deemed mentally competent in July after spending time at the Kentucky Correctional Psychiatric Center for treatment. However, at a hearing Thursday, both the prosecution and defense said they have more concerns about his mental health.
“There are some renewed concerns about his competency to stand trial as of today,” prosecutor Milja Zgonjanin said. “We are agreeing to send Mr. Bush back to KCPC for an updated competency evaluation. Part of that agreement is that KCPC also maintain custody and house Mr. Bush.”
In May, psychiatrist Timothy Allen testified to Bush’s mental state. Allen said Bush would pick fights with other inmates for no reason and refused to take medication. He testified Bush could maintain competency with the proper medication.
Thursday in court, Bush’s lawyers agreed with the prosecution, saying he needed to undergo more evaluation.
“The court has already heard testimony from Dr. Allen about the severity of the mental illness, about the difficulty of maintaining long-term treatment that is appropriate for Mr. Bush,” said Angie Elleman, Bush’s attorney.
Since July, Bush has been housed at the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections. The judge agreed to send him back to the care of KCPC. The judge also renewed the forced treatment order from May.
On top of facing these murder charges in state court, Bush faces hate crimes at the federal level and two lawsuits.
The next hearing will be at 1:30 p.m. on Jan. 14 to reevaluate.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.