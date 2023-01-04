LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A months long battle to stop development of a concrete plant near Lake Forest has ended, and the project will move forward.
Sunshine Concrete's plant development sits across from the Lake Forest neighborhood, but the stalled development has been on hold for months due to litigation.
Homeowners in the Lake Forest neighborhood filed a lawsuit in November to stop the construction of the cement plant on Aiken Road, citing health concerns. The neighborhood has about 2,000 homes. Attorney Donald Cox represented concerned neighbors who wanted to stop the development in a lawsuit against the planning commission.
"Who would want a concrete plant in their backyard? You certainly don't want concrete trucks on a narrow road," Cox said. "It's narrow and it's just dangerous."
In August, hundreds of angry residents raised concerns about the plant during a public meeting. Neighbors were upset about a perceived lack of notice, the location of the plant and how it will impact their kids.
Work was already underway at the plant on Aiken Road. It's located just across the street from a subdivision and Stopher Elementary School. Pleasant Grove Baptist Church also sits just down the road.
The lawsuit was dropped after an agreement was reached.
"Fortunately, we were able to reach an agreement, which is what we were looking for from the beginning, which was the trucks are to stay on that property and go out the north," Cox said.
Louisville Metro Council took up the issue and orchestrated negotiations between the parties involved. The agreement, which passed in an ordinance Tuesday, will keep concrete trucks off Aiken Road and create a new access road to Old Henry Road.
Among other things, the agreement includes paving the plant site to limit dust.
Louisville Metro Council member Anthony Piagentini, who represents the district, facilitated conversations between the neighbors and develops.
"Both parties came together," said Piagentini (R-19). "They've been negotiating, really seriously over the last several weeks, and I was just happy to see them come to some mutual agreement."
Piagentini said despite the legal agreement, there is some frustration that remains.
"I think some constituents would not like to see a concrete plant that close to residential areas, but that land was zoned that way," Piagentini said. "I'm happy that both the developer and constituents were able to come to some solution."
There's still one more hurdle to clear. The builders must get approval from the city's Air Pollution Control Board.
However, the agreement means no more stonewalling the concrete plant development.
"It's evidence that the council really does listen to what the constituents need," Cox said.
For those who want to make sure they stay on top of possible developments in their neighborhoods, there is a way to sign up for alerts and to follow the air pollution permitting process. To sign up for alerts, click here. To follow the air pollution permitting process, click here.
Related Stories:
- Metro Council to review east Louisville concrete plant decision
- Lawsuit aims to stop construction of east Louisville concrete plant
- Developer behind east Louisville concrete plant submitting new design, councilman says
- Councilman asks commission to reopen case of proposed east Louisville concrete plant
- Concrete plant mixing concerns from residents of east Louisville neighborhood
- Residents oppose building of concrete plant across from residential Louisville neighborhood
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.