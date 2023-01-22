LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville has started the year on a violent stretch with 13 homicides in the first 15 days.
Parents of children impacted by gun violence are using a Louisville-based nonprofit, Christopher 2X Game Changers, to support children.
Stev'e Clayton and her father spent time together after school playing games at the dinner table. The girl is just eight years old, but she has dealt with things many of her peers can't fathom.
"I'm not scared of anything," Stev'e Clayton said.
Her brother was shot last year, so she wears a wristband to remind her of her strength.
"We dealt with it first-hand," Deidre Clayton said. "Our son was shot back in February. He barely survived, thank the Lord. But Stev'e, our daughter, she has been impacted by it a lot."
Her brother was one of more than 420 people shot last year in Louisville. Another 160 people died in shootings. Those casualties number to around 600 families impacted by gun violence.
"There's not really no stop to it, especially with the way gun violence are going now," Tyler Griffin said. "It just seems like it's going to get worse, but we try our best to fight against it without actually fighting against it like a war."
WDRB News spoke to eight parents whose families have been impacted by gun violence. But all of them have found a program that is making their children's lives better.
"It's helped us live again," Deedra Latham said. "We, too, were directly impacted. My children's father was killed. He was shot as well, and with that comes a lot of trauma. With that comes a lot of fear, a lot of anxiety, where even leaving the home can be extremely difficult."
Christopher 2X Game Changers has devoted resources to supporting children impacted by gun violence. The Future Healers program is a partnership between Christopher 2X's Game Changers, UofL Hospital's Trauma Institute and students at the University of Louisville School of Medicine.
Started in July 2021, the Future Healers program is designed for children between the ages of 4 and 13 years old. More than 110 children impacted by gun violence experience fun and educational activities with the program.
"If we had something like this when I was a kid, I might still have some friends still living today or I wouldn't have friends who are in prison doing life in prison for gun violence," said Stev'e Clayton.
Future Healers Got Zoo Buddies, a partnership between Christopher 2X Game Changers and the Louisville Zoo, teaches children about care for animals with the ultimate goal of creating a sensitivity toward animals. The initiative was created to explore the healing and therapeutic power of animals for children experiencing secondary trauma from gun violence.
"It provides an appreciation for life to see what it takes to take care of another living thing or what goes into the human body, and the different parts that make it up, just appreciation for life, how trauma impacts the body. It's an eye-opener," Nia Griffin said. "My daughter, she now wants to be a nurse just after learning about the different parts of the body and being involved with UofL Health. She's considering that as a career path."
According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, more than two-thirds of children reported at least one traumatic event by the age of 16. Research shows survivors may experience learning problems, including lower grades, more suspensions and expulsions.
It can also lead youth down the wrong path.
"This program has helped these kids have something to do so they won't get captured by these streets out here because when I was coming up, there was a lot of gun violence but it wasn't as much as it is now," said Dywane Pitts. "But now we looking at it like it's the norm."
Three weeks into 2023, at least 13 people have been killed by gunfire in Louisville. Parents hope with programs like the Future Healers can prevent violence in the future.
"You don't have to be what you come from or what you've been through," Nia Griffin said. "You can choose your own path and you can become something better than anyone around you has experienced."
Anyone interested in joining the Future Healers or Future Healers Got Zoo Buddies program can learn more by clicking here. To donate to Christopher 2X Game Changers, click here.
