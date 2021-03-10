LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Emotions poured out as family and friends gathered Wednesday to remember the life of Jacob Stover.
"The world only got a glimpse of what he was capable of," said Stover's father, Shawn Stover. "He had so much more to give and just not enough time to give it."
Stover, 16, was last seen Jan. 10 kayak fishing on the Ohio River. After a two-month search, his body was recovered Monday afternoon about 120 miles downriver near Newburgh, Indiana.
The Big Four Bridge was lit up in red, Stover's favorite color, while his family and friends shared memories of the North Oldham High School student during a candlelight vigil. Stover's parents said he loved being outdoors, especially fishing and skiing, and creating art.
"He was an amazing kid," Shawn Stover said. "He was both technical, which he got from me, and creative, which he got from his mom."
"One of the things that some people may not know about Jake is when he was between 12 and 14/15 he started his own little business doing custom sneakers," said his mother, Melissa Stover.
The Stovers said they want people to remember their son for his big heart, bright smile, dedication and passion.
"The excitement of life that a 16-year-old has, and the world was his and he was going to take it," his father said. "I want kids to have that feeling and to know to follow their passions."
Stover's loved ones said the joy and inspiration he brought to Earth will be carried on through those who knew him, with whom he made a lasting impact.
"Jake once told me life is too short to not live it to the fullest," said Eli Watkins, one of the teen's friends.
"Just the thought of the light from the sun is enough to bring warmth to the coldest days and joy to the saddest moments," another friend added. "That was Jake."
Stover's parents offered thanks to everyone who helped in the search for their son. A larger memorial to honor the teen is being planned for April, but details are still pending.
"So, Jake, I know you're listening," his father said. "We love you buddy, and just cast one more time up there in that pond in Heaven."
