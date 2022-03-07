LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Four people were killed and four others were hurt after a violent weekend in Louisville. Including those cases, Louisville has seen six homicides in the first week of March after just nine the entire month of February.
Over the weekend, two people were found dead in an apartment off National Turnpike. A man was found dead in an apartment in the St. Denis neighborhood. Then, another man was found shot to death in his car in Okolona.
Four people were shot Sunday afternoon after someone drove by and fired into The Seafood Lady Restaurant in NuLu. All four are expected to survive.
"One thing is evident, that the shootings are spread wide more than they ever been, and it's very problematic in trying to get control of the situation," said Christopher 2, founder of Game Changers, an organization focused on curbing violence by working with kids in the area.
At least 30 people have been killed since the beginning of the year.
"It does impact (the kids)," 2X said. "It does influence their work. They don't have to be directly hit by these bullets to have some kind of secondary trauma connection to them, and we see it all the time."
But he said there's no clear-cut answer to turn this around.
"It's extremely complex when you got more people entering and willing to participate in reckless gun play," 2X said. "The more people that want to enter into that space, it doesn't get any easier in trying to solve the problem that quick."
No one has been arrested in any of the cases over the weekend. Police are still investigating.
