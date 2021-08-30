LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- As cases of the delta variant of COVID-19 continue to rise, the need for testing is also rising.
Bluewater Diagnostics is continuing their testing sites at Southeast Christian Church on Blankenbaker Parkway.
It says the amount of tests administered has tripled in recent weeks. The testing facility has hired 53 nurses just to keep up with the demand.
Meanwhile, Norton Healthcare said it has been administering about 2,600 tests each day — the most Norton has seen throughout the pandemic.
"We're doing our absolute best to welcome every patient that comes to our door albeit that they, again (have) that grace and empathy towards our staff," Sam Zuege, director with Norton Medical Group at Norton Healthcare said. "We're working as quickly as we possibly can in a lot of cases. Unfortunately you see wait times, but we're doing our absolute best."
Most locations say they have plenty of tests available, but those seeking one may have to find a location outside of their general area.
To schedule a COVID-19 test or vaccine with Norton, click here.
Walgreens is offering drive-thru testing at some locations. To schedule an appointment at Walgreens, click here.
To find a testing site in Kentucky, click here.
To find a testing site in Indiana, click here.
