LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron is asking the city of Louisville to drop its appeal of a ruling that allowed a local photographer to refuse service to same-sex couples.
Last week, the U.S. Supreme Court handed down a ruling in a similar case out of Colorado regarding a wedding website designer, saying the business can refuse to serve LGBTQ couples.
A few years ago, Louisville photographer Chelsea Nelson sued the city over its Fairness Ordinance, which makes denying service to a member of the LGBTQ community illegal.
In the lawsuit, Nelson claimed the ordinance violated her freedom of religion and speech. A judge sided with her, but the city appealed the ruling. That appeal is still making its way through the court system.
Cameron has since asked Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg to drop the appeal, originally filed by former Mayor Greg Fischer's administration.
The Fairness Ordinance allows a person to file a discrimination complaint if they go into a restaurant, bar, or any public business and is denied service because they're a member of the LGBTQ community.
Louisville was the first city in Kentucky to pass its LGBTQ Fairness Ordinance in 1999.
