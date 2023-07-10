LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An massive youth basketball tournament in Louisville is bringing in thousands of people to the city.
Brook Pearce and others brought girls basketball teams to Louisville all the way from Australia for the opportunity to get them in front of college coaches. But a trip down the court is just a small part of the "Run 4 the Roses" experience.
"Everything's been wonderful," Pearce said Monday. "Louisville's been great. We love it here."
More than 2,700 teams traveled from as far away as Germany, Australia, Spain and the Netherlands for the largest youth basketball showcase in the country, organizers said. The tournament has gotten so big that 84 courts had to be used this year. Organizers said these July tournaments together bring in around 80,000 guests to Louisville from across the country and around the world.
"This tournament is definitely worth it," Pearce said. "There's nothing like this at home. To walk into a venue like this with 80 courts and everything like that, it's incredible."
Between several basketball tournaments taking over the Kentucky Exposition Center this month, the estimated economic impact for this city tops $21 million.
"It's truly a city-wide event that hits restaurants, taxis, Ubers, all the hotels throughout the city," said Zach Davis, vice president of destination services for Louisville Tourism.
Davis said not only is the city rebounding from the COVID-19 pandemic but growing, coming off a Kentucky Derby season with an impact of more than $400 million. Earlier this year, the city touted its standing in Travel + Leisure as the No. 1 Airbnb destination in America during the first quarter of 2023.
"We've been growing back to where we were, then beyond (the pandemic)," said David Beck, president and CEO of Kentucky Venues.
Before the summer closes — when the basketball courts are disassembled — it'll be time for the Street Rod Nationals and the annual Kentucky State Fair in August. Every Tuesday and Thursday in July, a hiring fair will be held in Broadbent Arena in search of hundreds of applicants for the weeks-long event that will bring hundreds of thousands of people to the fairgrounds.
"We're optimistic about the future," Beck said. "Business is good for Louisville and this type of event."
Pearce said his team has already visited the outlet shops in Simpsonville, Wick's Pizza and the Cottage Inn.
"I didn't think there would be so many things down here," he said. "It's a pretty small city compared to other places, (but) there's a lot to do down here. So it's really nice."
Kentucky Venues said there are basketball tournaments going on almost the entire month of July. It's all leading up to the big events next month with the Kentucky State Fair.
Related Stories:
- Help wanted | 2023 Kentucky State Fair begins hiring for hundreds of temporary jobs
- Youth girls basketball tournament brings in around 80,000 visitors to Louisville from across the world
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.