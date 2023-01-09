WASHINGTON (WDRB) -- WDRB News anchor and reporter Monica Harkins and photojournalist Frank Stamper traveled to Washington for the first week of the 118th Congress.

With the speaker vote in the United States House, the game plan was up in the air. Below is a behind-the-scenes viewpoint of what went into the coverage from Capitol Hill"

The team started the drive at 4:45 a.m. Monday, Jan. 2, and celebrated getting to D.C. with lobster rolls. The rest of the evening was spent scoping out a plan for Tuesday morning and shooting reporter intros and outros for WDRB News.

On Tuesday, Kentucky Rep. Morgan McGarvey welcomed the team to his office for the first interview in the space. He got the keys for the first time that morning. In his office, you'll find photos of his family and plenty of Louisville memorabilia, like Louisville Slugger Bats, bourbon barrel lids and bottles of bourbon.

McGarvey showed WDRB News around his new space and talked about his priorities as the lone Democrat in Congress from Kentucky.

While the House had the speaker vote to get to before it could move on to any work, the Senate was proceeding on schedule.