LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Bullitt County Public Schools are looking into millions of dollars in athletic facility upgrades, but the district said any potential renovations would not cost taxpayers additional money.
"A few years ago, we had kids winning state championships in track, but they weren't able to host the home track meet because the tracks were in such bad shape," said Troy Barr, athletic director at Bullitt East High School.
The district has made some fixes over the years, including resurfacing the tracks, but will soon re-envision athletics across all three high school campuses.
"We've been putting band-aids on this for a long time, and it's time for surgery now," Barr said.
Last month, the school board approved an RFP, or request for proposals, for a firm to design the district's new master athletic plan.
Superintendent Jesse Bacon said, "We just want to figure out what are our needs and what are the price tags that will be included in those needs in order to get everything up to par."
Consultants will look at each high school's athletic complex, including bleachers, lighting, entrances, concessions, playing surfaces and restrooms.
Eventually, the district will get renderings of new layouts at each site to help figure out how to fund renovations over the next five to 10 years.
"We're certainly not going to raise any tax money to fund any of this," said Bacon. "We can put together some sponsorships, go out to some businesses, try to raise money privately, but it wouldn't be through referendums or taxes."
The board will choose a firm in the spring.
