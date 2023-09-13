LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two restaurants will soon occupy the vacant spaces in Colonial Gardens in south Louisville.
In 2021, four restaurants opened after the historic property underwent a years-long renovation. Biscuit Belly, Taco Luchador, Union 15 and B.A. Colonial were the first tenants, and only the latter two remain. Biscuit Belly permanently closed in the fall 2022, and Taco Luchador followed this spring.
Early next year, the spaces will be filled again.
Hokkaido Ramen and Sushi will take over the former Biscuit Belly space. It will open up in January, following an expansion of the site.
The second restaurant, Costa del Sol, will take the space of the former Taco Luchador. It's expected to open in February and include Latin cuisine with a focus on Mexican and Honduran food.
