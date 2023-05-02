LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Less than four years after El Taco Luchador opened in south Louisville's historic Colonial Gardens, the popular Mexican venue is closing its doors.
El Taco Luchador was one of several restaurants that moved into the Colonial Gardens at the corner of New Cut Road and Kenwood Drive in August 2019. At the time, it was the fifth and largest Louisville-area location.
But Tuesday, developer Jeff Underhill said the Colonial Gardens location is closing so the owners can focus on other concepts.
This makes the third restaurant to close at the Colonial Gardens location in recent months. Biscuit Belly opted to close in October 2022, citing lingering effects from the COVID-19 pandemic as well as the increased costs of food and goods, higher utilities and the ongoing labor shortage.
Union 15, a pizzeria, also closed in 2022 after three years at Colonial Gardens but soon reopened after a southern Indiana couple bought it in February.
Colonial Gardens is located across the street from Iroquois Park and the amphitheater off Taylor Boulevard. The property was originally opened as a beer garden in 1902. It also housed a nightclub and even Louisville's first zoo before it was left vacant in 2003.
Related Stories:
- Louisville's Colonial Gardens searching for 2 restaurants after recent closures
- Mexican restaurant and pizzeria among first tenants for south Louisville's Colonial Gardens
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.