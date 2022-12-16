LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A major $8 million renovation is planned for Louisville's Main Library.
Demolition started Friday morning when Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer grabbed a sledge hammer and helped bust through a lobby wall to an outdated stack space at the branch on York Street.
One goal is to reopen the library's third floor, which closed in 2018 due to budget cuts. The plan is to use the space for things such as interactive learning spaces and labs.
The project also includes improvements to parts of the building's exterior that was added in the 1960s and hasn't been revamped since.
Lee Burchfield, the director of the Louisville Free Public Library, said the vision includes reimagining the existing six floors of stacks to open up the 16,000-square-foot space.
"What's behind us are six floors of library shelving with space for about 230,000 volumes, and when you count all six floors, it's about 13,000 square feet of space, which, if we can figure out how to make it up locally accessible, will really significantly add to the resources we can make available to the public here," Burchfield said.
The project is another funded by money from the American Rescue Plan. Over the past 12 years, the city has invested $55 million into the construction and renovation of area libraries.
Construction on the Main Library is expected to wrap up by June 2025.
