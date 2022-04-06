LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Kentucky distillery will no longer offer tours after the end of the month.
Wednesday, Barton 1792 Distillery in Bardstown announced on Facebook that it would no longer be offering public tours after April 29, citing "review of brand needs, capacity, safety and practicality." Any tours up until April 29 will still happen.
The distillery said it will now focus on making whiskey.
This comes less than a year after the completion of a $25 million warehouse expansion at the distillery, adding two new warehouse buildings for the first time since 1063.
