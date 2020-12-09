LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An ice cream store in the Highlands is closing its doors for good.
The Comfy Cow location at Bardstown Road and Eastern Parkway is permanently closed. A spokeswoman for the ice cream shop said the decision was made to close that location after its lease ended.
The Comfy Cow opened the location in the summer of 2014, taking over what was then a Heine Brothers coffee shop.
The restaurant currently operates three additional locations in Middletown, Westport Village and on Frankfort Avenue.
A fourth location near the University of Louisville is closed temporarily.
