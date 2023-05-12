LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two former abandoned rowhouses in Louisville's Russell neighborhood are opening as retail spots for businesses.
Gore's Smokeout BBQ celebrated its grand opening Friday on South 18th Street.
It's the first of two participants in the OneWest retail accelerator program for community chefs looking to grow their business in west Louisville.
It will receive marketing and other support from OneWest during its two-year residency while it looks for a permanent home.
OneWest is accepting applications for the other retail space and expects to name a second tenant in the coming months.
For more information on Gore's SmokeOut BBQ, visit their Facebook page.
