LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Good Gravy! That's the name of a new family roller coaster Holiday World & Splashin' Safari will roll out next spring.
The new attraction is scheduled to open in May 2024 in the Thanksgiving section of the southern Indiana amusement park. The coaster will be near the same location as the popular Raging Rapids water attraction that was retired earlier this year after nearly three decades.
The park teased the new Good Gravy coaster on social media on Tuesday.
Introducing Good Gravy! America's Graviest Coaster! Bring the whole family for a 1,500-foot-long journey in the largest gravy boat you've ever seen. You'll travel forward up a 77-foot spike then backward to make more gravy and save Thanksgiving dinner! pic.twitter.com/DE67tLVftS— Holiday World (@HolidayWorld) August 1, 2023
The coaster, manufactured by Dutch company Vekoma Rides, is a family boomerang, the first of its kind to open in North America, according to a news release.
Here's how it works: a train shaped like a giant gravy boat will be pulled backwards uphill before flying forward through the train station onto cranberry-colored track, hitting a maximum speed of 37 miles per hour. The train will fly through a giant cranberry jelly can before narrowly avoiding giant kitchen utensils, such as a 20-foot-tall whisk and an 18-foot-tall rolling pin. It will then fly up a 77-foot-tall spike and repeat the journey backwards. The journey will be nearly 1,500 feet long.
The family coaster's height requirement is 38 inches, so children as young as three years old can ride along.
"Since 1946, our family has been dedicated to being the best at family fun," Fourth-Generation Owner Leah Koch-Blumhardt said in a written statement. "We’re excited to add a coaster to our lineup that caters to the entire family, just like Thanksgiving dinner! The experience will be smooth and gentle enough for grandparents and younger children to enjoy, yet it’s still dynamic enough for the thrill seekers."
Along with the Good Gravy! ride, the park is also adding a Stuffing Springs, which will feature a children’s play area, benches, and shade, as well as a Dippin' Dots stand made from a refurbished 1964 Airstream Camper.
Construction has already begun on the station and ride footers, and the track is scheduled to arrive in early November.
Holiday World and Good Gravy! will open to Season Passholders on May 4 and 5, 2024, and will open to the public on May 11, 2024. Season Passes are on sale now, and children born in 2019 and 2020 qualify for a free Pre-K Season Pass.
Holiday World & Splashin' Safari will end this season's daily operations Aug. 6, but it will be open weekends through the end of October, including Labor Day.
Kids World, an event with special entertainment, food and activities geared toward kids, begins August 19 and ends September 16. Splashin’ Safari is open to the public through September 16. Happy Halloween Weekends begins September 23.
Related Stories:
- Holiday World building a new roller coaster set to open in 2024
- Holiday World announces closure of popular water attraction after 3 decades
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.