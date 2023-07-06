LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville based health care company has named a new CEO, as its founder takes on a different role.
Confluent Health manages more than 40 physical and occupational therapy company partners, which operate more than 650 outpatient physical therapy locations in 35 states. Dr. Larry Benz, an entrepreneur and member of the University of Louisville board of trustees, founded Confluent in 2014.
Benz, who served as the president of CEO of Confluent, is transitioning to the role of Executive Chairman of the board of directors. According to a news release, Benz will guide the "company's strategic direction and spearhead" its growth in the musculoskeletal sector.
Dr. Kristi Henderson was named as the organization's CEO, effective June 7. She has more than 25 years of experience in digital health, serving as CEO of Optum Everycare and also leading clinical operations for Amazon Care.
"The company is poised to make a significant impact on the health care industry, and I look forward to working with Larry and the entire team to build on their successes and drive even greater growth and innovation," Henderson said in a news release.
Henderson will also continue to serve as the Board Chair for the American Telemedicine Association. At Confluent, she will oversee day-to-day outpatient and clinical operations.
"Her extensive experience and expertise in healthcare innovation, patient-centered care, and telehealth will be invaluable as we continue our national expansion and deepen community connections," Benz said in a news release.
Benz will provide direct oversight of Confluent Health's digital innovation arm, according to a news release.
Confluent Health also made appointments at seven leadership positions at its headquarters, including Andrea Baumann and Ed Miersch as senior vice presidents of its outpatient rehab companies, Kim Mascaro as executive vice president for Innovations, Meg Dietzel as chief marketing officer, Bridget Morehouse as chief strategy officer, Mallory Schindler as chief operating officer for Evidence in Motion, Cindy McCauley as chief legal and compliance officer.
Last year, Confluent Health doubled the size of its headquarters with a $10 million expansion and move to Lyndon. In January 2022, the Kentucky Economic Development Finance Authority approved a 10-year performance-based agreement that could provide up to $3.5 million in tax incentives based on the company's investment of $8.56 million and the creation of 350 full-time jobs across the next decade.
