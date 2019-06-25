LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- JCPenny is looking for dozens of new workers in Louisville.
The department store is looking to fill seasonal positions such as cashiers and beauty consultants as customers get ready to shop for the new school year. The store is also looking to hire stylists for their in-store salons. They say stylists receive paid training, benefits, and more.
Seasonal employees get a discount of up to 25% along with flexible holiday scheduling.
Anyone interested in a seasonal position can apply online here and searching for "seasonal jobs" in Louisville, or in any JCPenny store.
