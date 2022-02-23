LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- More than a quarter-million people attended the National Farm Machinery Show in Louisville last week.
In a release, Kentucky Venues said the show welcomed more than 800 exhibitors and an estimated 255,000 attendees. The four-day event at the Kentucky Fair and Expo Center generated $20.5 million for the Louisville economy, filling hotels and restaurants with people from across the country.
The Farm Machinery Show was on hiatus last year because of the pandemic. It's the largest indoor farm show in the country that includes seminars, new products and technology.
The Championship Tractor Pull held in conjunction with the show, sold more than 65,000 tickets including a sold-out finale on Saturday. Ticket sales and live stream purchases for the pull exceeded 2020 numbers.
The 2023 National Farm Machinery Show is scheduled on Feb. 15-18. For more information, visit FarmMachineryShow.org.
