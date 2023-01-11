LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The building that once housed The Wiggle Room and HopCat on Bardstown Road in the Highlands now has new tenants.
Bakersfield will move into the space near the intersection of Bardstown Road and Grinstead Drive.
HopCat closed in 2020. The space was then taken over by The Wiggle Room, which closed in August 2022.
Bakersfield is a Mexican restaurant owned by Cincinnati-based Thunderdome Restaurant Group.
The group currently owns The Eagle, which is also located on Bardstown Road.
It's unclear at this time when Bakersfield is expected to open.
