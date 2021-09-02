LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The two remaining Waterfront Wednesday concerts have been canceled, due to COVID-19.
The news was announced in a press release Wednesday afternoon from the producers of the concert series, 91.9 WFPK Independent Louisville and Waterfront Park.
"This was a difficult decision, especially because it felt so good to be together with our community after more than a year of lockdown and pandemic isolation," said Louisville Public Media President Stephen George, in a statement. "At this critical moment in the pandemic, we need to prioritize the safety of the artists, staff and the public."
The last two concerts would have been held on Sept. 8 and Sept. 22. Artists Dawn Richard, Bendigo Fletcher and Kiana & the Sun Kings were scheduled to perform on Sept. 8. The Sept. 22 concert was supposed to include Low Cut Connie and Wombo.
"We are grateful we were able to produce four amazing Waterfront Wednesdays this year," said Deborah Bilitski, executive director of Waterfront Park, in a statement. "We regret that we are unable to finish out the season, and look forward to seeing everyone in 2022."
