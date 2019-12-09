ELIZABETH, Ind. (WDRB) -- It's out with the old and in with the new at southern Indiana's casino.
The Glory of Rome riverboat closed for good before dawn Monday, making way for the opening of the new land-based casino.
Horseshoe has been renamed Caesar's and is opening a new, state-of-the-art land-based casino on Thursday. The gambling floor is more than 100,000 square feet and will offer a Vegas-style casino.
The casino includes slot machines, table games, poker and a bar and lounge. An on-site sportsbook will offer sports betting, which recently became legal in Indiana.
Horseshoe Foundation executive director Jerry Finn says the changes bring a new energy to the resort.
"We're very excited about the move to the land based casino. The new casino is beautiful, there's wonderful energy about it. I think people are going to be excited to come to it and visit, and see all the new amenities that are there that you just couldn't have on boat., Finn says."
The Glory of Rome has been a fixture on the Ohio River since 1998. It's the largest riverboat in the country. It will remain moored across from the casino until it is sold.
