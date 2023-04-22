LMPD Officer Nickolas Wilt

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A car show is being held to fundraiser for Louisville Metro Police officer Nickolas Wilt and his family on Sunday.

Wilt was hit by gunfire after rushing to the scene of a mass shooting at the Old National Bank on Main Street on April 10. Wilt was moved to UofL Health Jewish Hospital so doctors can treat the pneumonia he's developed.

He remains on a ventilator in critical condition.

The car show will be hosted from noon to 6 p.m. at Jax Wax Louisville at 5520 Fern Valley Road. It's $5 per car entry.

