LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is asking pregnant women to sign up for an app to track their health after getting vaccinated against COVID-19.
Local doctors encourage expecting moms to roll up their sleeves.
"I encourage women to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, because it is the best protection from contracting the virus," said OB-GYN Dr. Lyndsey Neese, medical director of quality for Women's Services at Norton Healthcare.
Neese also encourages pregnant women to sign up for the CDC's V-safe app. The CDC is putting out a call for expecting mothers to sign up for their pregnancy registry.
"That gives us an opportunity to learn from you," said Neese.
The app checks in with women during and after their pregnancy, tracking various health outcomes.
Specific health effects that scientists will be looking at include: pregnancy outcomes, like miscarriage and stillbirth; pregnancy complications, like preeclampsia and gestational diabetes; and problems with the newborn, like preterm delivery, poor growth, or birth defects.
"We have not seen those things so far with anyone who has been vaccinated," said Neese. "Their risk of having any of these complications of pregnancy is the same as their risk would be if they had not received the vaccine."
According to the CDC, the information gathered in the app will be evaluated by researchers and used to educate the public on how COVID-19 vaccination might affect pregnancy. The data will be used by the CDC and the FDA to guide recommendations on COVID-19 vaccination during pregnancy.
In a video posted by the White House this week, Dr. Anthony Fauci answered the question: "Is the vaccine safe for pregnant women?"
"Those studies are going to be done soon, and some are ongoing right now," said Fauci. "But for pregnant women who've already taken it, after the EUA — the Emergency Use Authorization — there doesn't seem to be any problem."
New studies are showing the vaccine can protect mothers and their babies.
"We're so excited because we are seeing evidence in newborns that the immunity has crossed the placenta, who either have had COVID-19 or have received the vaccine," said Neese, who recommends the vaccine just like the flu shot and Tdap vaccine.
"Not only are you protecting yourself from this virus, but it's one of the first vaccines you can give your baby," she said.
For more information about the V-safe app, click here or check out the document below from the CDC.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.