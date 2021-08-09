LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A homeless encampment off Interstate 264 and Southern Parkway is now cleared out.
Last week on Thursday morning, the city posted a notice to vacate by Monday, Aug. 9, citing health and safety concerns.
"This is considered a dangerous area because it's close to the actual expressway," Tameka Laird, director of Louisville's Office of Resilience and Community Services, said Thursday. "We have executed a 24-hour notice but we are giving them 72 hours to vacate."
By Monday morning, the site was empty.
Salvador Melendez with Metro Public works said the area was cleared and cleaned by crews as scheduled.
This location is the first camp to receive a notice and be cleared since the city began doing risk assessments again. Due to the pandemic, the city had been cleaning homeless camps and not clearing them, allowing people to shelter in place.
In a previous interview with WDRB News in late July, Louisville's Chief of Community Building, Vincent James, said at last count there were 111 homeless camps in the city.
"Where we are at this point after 15 months of being in the pandemic and shelter in place, is that we've seen some of the conditions of the camps deteriorating," James said in the interview.
According to Laird, risk assessments at camps began again on July 28. She said as of Monday, Aug. 9, 11 homeless camps have been assessed.
Laird said no additional notices for camps to be cleared have been posted. She said if more postings are deemed necessary, the city will make that information public.
Risk assessments are continuing as complaints are reported, she said.
Complaints or concerns about homeless camps can be reported to Metro 311 by calling 502-574-5000, tweeting @loumetro311, downloading the 311 app, emailing metro.311@louisvilleky.gov, or clicking this link.
Monday afternoon, Mayor Greg Fischer announced priorities for the city’s remaining dollars from American Rescue Plan funding. Addressing Homelessness and Affordable Housing is one of the four proposed priorities.
"We recommend using a good amount of the ARP funding to significantly reduce the number of people experiencing homelessness," said Mayor Fischer. "That includes transitional housing, permanent, supportive housing, and other forms of affordable housing, particularly directed at Louisville's lowest income residents and those who have been disproportionately affected by the COVID-19 public health emergency."
Other proposed priorities include Workforce Development and Small Business Support, Healthy Louisville/Healthy Neighborhoods and Public Safety.
"The next step is for Metro Council to meet, review and approve them or amend them as our priority areas," said Fischer.
Outreach groups such as St. John Center have been on site at the camp off I-264 and Southern Parkway to discuss resources and services available in the community.
Related Stories:
- City leaders detail multi-phase plan to address homelessness in Louisville
- City to clear homeless camp off I-264 and Southern Parkway
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.