LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Clark County REMC took to Facebook on Thursday to warn people of a scam.
The utility said two men in a white truck have been posing as employees.
REMC said the men are telling people they need help outside to locate property lines. One stays outside with the property owner while the other man steals from the home.
The utility said no one will need to come inside your home to check your service, and it will call you before any work is done.
If you feel uneasy about someone claiming to work for the company, call Clark County REMC at 812-246-3316.
