LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Free COVID-19 testing is ramping up next week in Louisville.
Walmart beings drive-thru testing Wednesday, April 29, at its Bashford Manor location and will operate from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily. The testing is reserved for first responders, symptomatic and asymptomatic health care workers and anyone over 18 years old with symptoms of the coronavirus.
Patients, who must register online to receive a test, will have to administer their own nasal swabs to help site volunteers save personal protective equipment.
Signs in the Walmart parking lot will direct patients to stay inside their cars with their windows rolled up. When a site volunteer approaches the vehicle, the patient will press their photo ID and appointment confirmation number against the window. The volunteer will then ask the patient to partially roll down the window, hand over a test kit and talk them through the seven-step process.
Patients will have to swab both nostrils for 15 seconds, then secure the swab in a specimen bag and leave it in a drop box before driving away. Results will be ready within 48 hours, officials with Walmart said.
Kroger, which will start testing anyone who needs it from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday at Shawnee Park, said its tests in collaboration with Gravity Diagnostics will also be self-administered and will require patients to register online in advance. A photo ID is required at the testing location, and children under 18 years old must have a legal guardian with them to get the nose swab test at the appointment. There will be signs directing drivers to the location within the park.
This week's round of testing is booked, however more spots will be available for the following week. Registration for those spots opens at 5 p.m. Wednesday, according to Gov. Andy Beshear.
To sign up for Kroger testing, click here or call 1-888-852-2567 and select option three for support.
State health officials have processed 46,558 COVID-19 tests as of Saturday, Beshear said, which is an increase of 14,333 tests from the 32,225 reported April 18. An additional nine sites will open next week around the state — two in Lexington and one each in Bowling Green, Cadiz, Hazard, Hopkinsville, Mt. Vernon, Murray and Owensboro. The new sites will help Kentucky in its quest to meet one of its benchmarks for reopening the economy, "increased testing capacity and contact tracing."
