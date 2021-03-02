LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- In testimony that lasted more than two hours, Louisville Metro Police Chief Erika Shields promised a better, more accountable department going forward in response to council members' questions about two recent controversies.
The Metro Council Government Oversight and Audit Committee on Tuesday began by asking the new chief about a so-called "error" that resulted in LMPD clearing a homeless camp at Hancock and Market streets on the evening of Feb. 19.
"I am sorry. LMPD is responsible for this," Shields said.
The abrupt clearing of the site, at an underpass not far from businesses in the city's NuLu district, drew swift and sharp criticism from homeless advocates, council members and others.
Advocates said they were blindsided by the action, and most people affected lost their belongings amid below-freezing temperatures.
Shields said the camp should have been cleaned, not cleared, but a miscommunication between two officers caused the mistake.
Unsatisfied by the explanation, Councilman Jecorey Arthur, D-4, pressed the chief in a series of questions.
"We, as a city, not only stepped into someone's so-called home, but we destroyed their home," he said. "We throw it away. We get rid of it, and LMPD says sorry, and we're supposed to just turn the other cheek, so to speak."
"We screwed up," Shields answered later, to another line of questioning from Arthur. "There you go."
"On behalf of the constituents of District 4, we do not accept your apology," Councilman Arthur responded.
Shields and others from Mayor Greg Fischer's administration said that policies are already in place to ensure homeless camps aren't cleared without 21 days of notice — as required by city ordinance. However, they said they'd tweak those policies to ensure the mistake doesn't happen again.
Like Arthur, Donny Greene, a homeless outreach advocate, isn't convinced. He believes Shields' explanation leaves plenty of questions unanswered and said the city's current practices and policies related to the homeless don't offer long-term solutions. Instead, the policies often relocate those affected to new camps.
"The city has made a moral and ethical decision to allow people to die on the streets ... as long as we follow the right policies and procedures," he said.
In the second half of the meeting, Shields was also asked to explain a recent incident that involved a protest outside an abortion clinic.
On Feb. 20 at the EMW Women's Surgical Center, tweets suggest — and Shields testified Tuesday — that an LMPD officer in uniform participated in a pro-life protest.
Council members like Paula McCraney, D-17, told Shields that revelation is troubling, because that clinic has a long history of controversial protests. In fact, council may soon reconsider a measure to create a safety zone that would separate patients from protesters.
"A lot of people might be down there praying," McCraney said, "but a whole lot of them are harassing."
According to a tweet by clinic escorts, the officer — who hasn't been named — marched in front of the clinic "with a 40 days for life sign." Councilman Arthur said the officer's participation was captured on camera, but the clips have not yet been released publicly.
There is an @LMPD police car in front of the clinic. The officer, with his gun on his hip, is marching in front of the clinic with a 40 days for life sign.— LvilleClinicEscorts (@LouClinicEscort) February 20, 2021
Shields, meanwhile, originally told council the officer was off-duty but refused to answer the same question minutes later when it was asked again by another council member. She also didn't say conclusively whether or not the conduct violates department protocol.
"We did open up an internal investigation," she said, "and we will be looking at the employee's conduct."
Shields told council that a problematic state law places a "gag order" on her and limits her ability to be transparent. Regardless, the chief's preliminary answers were unsatisfactory to members like McCraney.
"We can no longer continue to call ourselves a compassionate city," she said. "This entire meeting is ridiculous."
