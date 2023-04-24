LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- "Disturbing." That's how one Louisville Metro Council member describes the latest report into the city's jail.

The 457-page report is the result of a yearlong audit of Metro Corrections conducted by former FBI agent David Beyer at the request of Metro Council following a string of in-custody deaths.

The Metro Council Government Oversight/Audit and Appointment Committee released Beyer's report Monday morning, about a month after he released it to councilmembers, laying down a roadmap toward improvements.

"The content of this report is very disturbing and is the first step towards addressing the ongoing issues within the Department of Corrections," Chair Councilwoman Cindi Fowler, D-14, said in a news release. "Needed change is long overdue and the Metro Council will work side by side with the administration to ensure needed improvements for employees and inmates alike."

The report contains specific examples of sexual harassment in the workplace and highlights the circumstances that factored into nine of 13 in-custody deaths at the jail in downtown Louisville.

Two of the common factors identified in the audit were "inconsistent and incomplete records," and "lack of appropriate observation."

In the case of Kenneth Hall, who died while being housed at the jail in November 2021, the audit shows he only had his vital signs taken twice over a 20-day period, despite being diagnosed with hypertension. His cause of death is not known.

FOP President Daniel Johnson said a staffing shortage has contributed to gaps in observation.

"And I'd been saying it for seven months before any loss of life. ... If the officer's out pulling somebody for court, or giving out meds, there's no one watching those monitors," Johnson said.

According to the report, morale at the jail was low during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic under the leadership of former jail director Dwayne Clark.

Beyer described a culture where "sexual harassment is not seen as inappropriate" developed and highlighted several specific incidents between male officers and female victims, including officers and individuals housed at the jail.

"I think that every one of our employees deserves to come back to work at a place that is safe and free of harassment," Metro Council President Markus Winkler, D-17, said.

Winkler applauds the work that Metro Corrections Director Jerry Collins has done since he started the job just over a year ago, including mandatory sexual harassment training. Beyer also applauded changes Collins has already implemented.

"Director Collins and his executive staff have brought the leadership needed to address many of the jail's shortcomings that led to the increase in deaths at the jail; yet there is much more that needs to be done," Beyer said in a news release.

Collins started the job in April 2022 following Clark's departure when he retired amid ongoing investigations into the series of deaths in the jail.

"It's being built into the academy class, the service with each year, just to give updates and refreshers," said Johnson.

There have also been upgrades to technology in the jail, and Narcan has been added to every dorm in case drugs get smuggled in.

Since last April, more than 400 items have been confiscated, from pills and pot, to guns and knives.

In his report, Beyer recommends adding more mental health professionals to meet the needs of those being housed at the jail. It's an improvement that's already in the works, announced by Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg just last week.

Those improvements include a new online dashboard to display jail population data, more in-depth mental health evaluations for inmates as they are booked, and a request for proposals to enter a new contract with a health care provider for the jail.

Greenberg released the following statement Monday evening in response to Beyer's report.

"We need to do all we can to ensure the health and safety of those residing at Louisville Metro Corrections as well as the hard-working men and women providing security and medical care. I have now received and will review the report into Louisville Metro Corrections and thank members of the Louisville Metro Council for initiating this important review. There are much needed improvements and reforms to Metro Corrections and this report will be a valuable resource to aid our efforts.

"However, it is important to note that we have not waited for this report’s release to take action to improve conditions at Metro Corrections. Last week we announced several safety, health and transparency reforms which will improve the lives of those residing and working at corrections. These include a dashboard to allow the community real time access to information on the jail population, a new intake procedure to ensure each resident receives a full mental health screening by a trained and qualified Master’s Degree level professional or higher, and the announcement of a forthcoming RFP seeking to identify the best health provider for the Metro Corrections with an emphasis on greater mental and behavioral health services as well as substance abuse treatment."

As for the jail itself, Beyer said the state of its current facilities likely contributed to some of the deaths.

"There is one common agreement, that the facility we're using is antiquated," said Johnson.

Beyer's report concludes that building a new jail is of paramount importance, but Winkler said the city is nowhere near close to discussing a renovation or replacement of the jail.

"All that's being discussed right now is, should we look at a plan that addresses the facility shortcomings," he said.

Winkler said he's pushing to start that conversation soon, to improve a jail that, even under new leadership, has still experienced death.

"We are taking these findings very seriously and are committed to making the necessary changes to ensure that the Department of Corrections is a safe and professional environment for all employees," he said in a statement Monday. "We recognize that there is much work to be done, and we are committed to working closely with the administration to address these issues and restore the public's trust at Corrections."

The Metro Council Government Oversight/Audit and Appointment Committee will continue discussing the report during a meeting on May 24.

Read the full report by clicking here or on the PDF embedded above in this story.

