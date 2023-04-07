LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The director of Louisville Metro Corrections came into the role after multiple lawsuits and federal investigations were launched, following a string of deaths in the city's jail.

Jerry Collins is reflecting on his first year as the director of the jail downtown. He said he knew he had to get the ground running, and is proud of what they've been able to accomplish so far. But, he said, there's still a long way to go.

"It's been a whirlwind," Collins said Friday. "It's been fun. It's been stressful. It's been 100 miles an hour, you know, we came in obviously not the best of circumstances."

Collins took over at the jail amid the launch of an investigation after seven people housed at the jail died over a four-month period. That led to the resignation of former jail director Dwayne Clark.

"There was a lot of things that we knew we could do immediately, with the physical plant, to try to improve what this building is," said Collins.

Coming in, the jail director said preventing more people from dying, and morale among corrections officers, were his two biggest priorities.

Plexiglass was installed in front of the bars to reduce the chance of someone housed at the jail from dying by suicide. They've also added more K-9s and put in a body scanner in an effort to keep drugs from getting inside the jail. In case drugs do enter the jail, Narcan is now available in every dorm.

Collins said they also started their first peer support group for officers, which he said is the first of its kind across Kentucky.

"Healthy employees means better employees that are doing a better job and making a healthier environment for folks who are incarcerated here," he said.

There have also been mental health initiatives introduced at Metro Corrections for both officers and people housed there.

Since Collins took over at the jail, several programs have also been created for those housed at the jail, including a substance abuse program, a community transition program, addiction recovery, a GED program and testing, and a partnership with Kentuckiana Works to help people between ages 18 and 24 find jobs after their release from jail.

Many of the reports coming from investigations into the jail called the building obsolete, inadequate and poorly designed. But Collins said he has to focus on what he has to work with.

"A lot's been said about this building," he said. "I can't worry about that. I mean, I can champion what I know is right to do with a new jail, but my focus has to be on what we have right now."

The results from the latest audit of the jail is expected to be released as early as next week. Former FBI agent David Beyer, who was hired by Metro Council to conduct the audit, released his preliminary findings last month. In it, he raised concerns about a "problematic" culture, lack of staffing and inadequate facilities.

