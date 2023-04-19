METRO CORRECTIONS STAKEHOLDERS PRESSER

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- After a dozen deaths in the past calendar year at Louisville's jail, a group rallied on Wednesday to call for better conditions.

A group met in downtown Louisville demanding there needs to be systemic, deep-rooted changes of jail conditions at Metro Corrections.

The group asked for greater transparency.

"If I'm responsible to pay taxes to help fund this, I want to know who is coming in here, what is happening and why," said Chanelle Helm. "What these trends look like."

The group of around 10 people represented several organizations that have the goal of improving conditions at the jail. They want to see more accountability, better health care for inmates and more wrap around services.

A new building won't solve the issues at the jail.

"It's not the building that kills people, it's the conditions," said Savvy Shabazza, All of Us or None Kentucky president. 

