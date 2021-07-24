LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new coworking space opened in NuLu.
Lodgic Everyday Community, located on East Market Street, includes childcare services, a cafe and a restaurant. The 24,000 square-foot facility offers an open workspace, private offices, individual desks and meeting rooms.
Owners hope to inspire artists, small start-ups and other Louisville professionals.
"All under one roof, all optimize to deliver a great experience if all you want to do is come in and eat, or all you want to do is work," Cheryl Farr, CEO of Lodgic, said. "We can bring those things together in ways that no one has ever done before."
The nonprofit donates 100% of its proceeds from Lodgic Louisville and its businesses to local and national charities that support children, working people and small businesses, according to its website.
