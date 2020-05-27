LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The new Dixie Highway is nearly complete.
Thanks to foundational work done to level, wedge and mill the roadway, city officials believe the freshly paved road will last for years, and that new medians between Greenwood Road and Crums Lane will make it safer.
The well-traveled Louisville road was previously dubbed "Dixie Die-way" because of all the crashes.
Some striping work still needs to be finished, but crews will need rain-free weather before that can be accomplished.
Installation of fiber optics and other tech elements will continue this spring and summer.
