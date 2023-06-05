LOUSIVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Hundreds of residents in Brandenburg who were without drinking water for most of Monday could see a fix by Tuesday morning as crews work overnight to restore services.
A water main leak caused a pump failure at the water plant around 6 a.m. Monday, according to TJ Hughes, Brandenburg Public Works director. While the pump failure was repaired in about 45 minutes, crews weren't able to sustain pressure and needed to find the source of the leak in order to fix the citywide problem.
Sometime Monday evening, crews found the leak on a six-inch water main on a portion of Old Ekron Road, and began digging in the hopes of being done with repair work "around midnight," Hughes said. LG&E needed to find gas lines before crews could dig.
Hughes estimated about 400 gallons a minute were being leaked. Mayor Bryan Claycomb said the city was in "crisis mode" Monday afternoon, as the pump failure left about 1,500 residents with little-to-no access to water, or water with low pressure for some.
Brandenburg Mayor Bryan Claycomb says they don’t know how long the city will be without water, but for now people can come to city hall and fill up plastic containers with NON-DRINKING water.We just showed you the first and second customer in our 4pm newscast. See you at 5 & 6 pic.twitter.com/qkVVKedrWG— Molly Jett (@MolJett) June 5, 2023
In a message posted to social media, Claycomb said crews were "working diligently to restore all water and water pressure to our customers."
As a result, Claycomb said, the city has banned all "non-essential" water use for the next 72 hours, with the ban set to end Thursday morning.
The city arranged for a tank of water to be at City Hall at 737 High Street beginning at 4 p.m. on Monday, the mayor said. Residents should bring their own containers to fill — and it is not for drinking. Claycomb said the city also put in a request to the state for bottled water.
A man named Herman was among several others who took advantage of the water at City Hall.
"It gets us by," he told WDRB News. "It's surprising how much you use for sanitizing reasons."
Claycomb said once the leak is repaired, the city will still likely have to issue a boil water advisory.
"It is an inconvenience," said Denise Wilson, whose family was amongst those without drinking water on Monday. "My son went to use the bathroom and found out that the toilet wouldn't flush."
As crews worked throughout the day to fix the problem, Wilson said her water started turning brown.
"(It's) disappointing," she said. "You know, you have so much going on already, and then you're paying your taxes, you're working and you're trying to be a good citizen."
Hughes asked for patience, and said residents should start getting water pressure back as crews repair the water main. The hope is to end the non-essential water ban by Tuesday evening instead of Thursday morning.
This story will be updated as more details become available.
