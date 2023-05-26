LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A second man has been arrested in connection with a homicide that took place in the Jacobs neighborhood on May 3.
Alicia Smiley, a spokesperson for Louisville Metro Police, said 19-year-old Corionte Fant was arrested Friday afternoon while in the 2300 block of Ralph Avenue.
He's been initially charged with murder and wanton endangerment.
The shooting took place in the 2400 block of Nichols View Court near Jacob Elementary School. Jo'Cori Harris Jr., 30, died at the hospital following the shooting.
On May 9, 52-year-old Jo'Cori Harris Sr. was also arrested in connection to the homicide. He was initially charged with murder and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.
According to court documents, Harris Sr. was the father to Harris Jr. and Fant was his half brother.
Both Harris Sr. and Fant admitted to shooting the victim.
Related Stories:
- Newport, Kentucky, police arrest man in connection to homicide in Jacobs neighborhood
- Coroner identifies man shot to death in Louisville's Jacobs neighborhood
- Man shot to death in Louisville's Jacobs neighborhood
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.