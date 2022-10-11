LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Three men will spend five years each in prison in connection to the murder of Devon Robinson in 2020.
D'Montray Rox, Kelvonnie Harris and Amontre Eastern were each sentenced on Tuesday to five years.
The three pleaded guilty in September to an amended facilitation of murder charge.
Rox, Harris and Easton admitted to assaulting Robinson, 19, at a bus stop at 5th and Ali in downtown Louisville.
Robinson tried to get away but was shot by an unnamed juvenile.
