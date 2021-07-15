LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Madisonville, Kentucky, man who was already in jail for murder has now been charged with killing a man while he was waiting to catch the bus in downtown Louisville last year.
According to court documents, 20-year-old Kelvonnie Harris was taken into served with new charges just before 10 p.m. Wednesday. He is charged with murder.
Police say on July 2, 2020, just before noon, Harris and his accomplices saw the victim, 19-year-old Devon Robinson, standing at a bus stop near the intersection of South 5th Street and West Muhammad Ali Boulevard.
According to an arrest report, Harris and his accomplices got out of a stolen vehicle and began what police characterize as a "brutal assault" of Robinson.
Police say Robinson tried to run away, but he was shot several times. He died as a result of his injuries.
Harris fled the scene in the stolen vehicle, according to the report. Police say that vehicle was recovered two days later.
He was ultimately identified through police interviews and video surveillance, the report states.
Harris was already in Louisville Metro Correction on charges that he and his accomplices shot 50-year-old Rocky Seibert to death on Nov. 21, 2020 at River Road and South 6th Street.
