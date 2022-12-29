LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 42-year-old man has been indicted in connection to a seven-year-old cold case murder.
Donnie Ashby has been charged for the 2016 deaths of 27-year-old Linda Leslie and 32-year-old Julian Ramirez.
They were found murdered inside a car in the parking lot of Community of Christ Church on South 3rd Street in the Beechmont neighborhood.
Ashby is already in prison at the Kentucky State Penitentiary in Eddyville for unrelated crimes, including robbery and assault.
