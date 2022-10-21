LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Jefferson County judge said a scuffle inside her courtroom on Friday was "a chaotic mess."
It happened at the end of a hearing for Paul Wade, who is accused of killing two people in the Russell neighborhood last month.
Jefferson County District Court Judge Annie Haynie said it all started when Wade stood up and said something to people in the gallery. That's when several people jumped up, and started chasing after Wade.
Haynie said Wade ran up behind her to get away and several family members followed, one even jumping over the judge's bench.
Sheriff's deputies had to use pepper spray.
Four people are now facing charges: Joshua Smith, Isaiah Smith, Joshua Whetstone and Monnetra Cain.
Haynie said she's amazed that no court personnel were hurt in the incident.
