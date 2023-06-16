LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities have identified a 42-year-old man who died after he was shot in Louisville's Beechmont neighborhood Wednesday night.
According to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office, that man has been identified as Tommy Slaughter, Sr.
The Louisville Metro Police Department said officers responded at about 11:15 p.m. Wednesday to the 4700 block of South 3rd Street, where they found the man identified by the coroner's office as Slaughter suffering from a gunshot wound. He died at the scene.
LMPD's Homicide Unit is investigating but have no suspects.
Anyone with information is asked to call LMPD's anonymous crime tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673). Tips can also be submitted anonymously through the department's Crime Tip Portal by clicking here.
