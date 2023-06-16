LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The man accused of driving under the influence and hitting a family with his car in downtown Louisville last summer, was back in court Friday.
Michael Hurley faces multiple charges for hitting the Jones family on July 5, 2022.
Trey Jones and his family were walking on a sidewalk at 2nd Street and Market Street when they were hit by a car.
Trey Jones died a few days later. His wife Amy and his daughter Ava, an Iowa Basketball commit, suffered severe injuries. The two spent weeks fighting for their lives at UofL Hospital before being released to recover in their home state of Kansas.
Andrew Daley with the Commonwealth Attorney's Office stated in court Friday, the level of fentanyl in Hurley's system when he hit the family with his car was "basically at a toxic level.
Also in court Friday, Hurley's attorney's requested his bond be lowered from $500,000 to just $10,000.
The prosecution objected, citing the serious injury Hurley caused to the family and stating he could be considered a flight risk due to being a resident of Indiana.
Judge Annie O'Connell agreed to lower his bond to $50,000 full cash. If posted, Hurley would be released on home incarceration in an approved treatment facility.
Attorneys on both sides also requested a new pre-trial date to have more time to review body camera footage from police.
Hurley is due back in court for what is expected to be his final pre-trial hearing on August 15.
