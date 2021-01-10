LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- After a man died of an apparent heroin overdose, the Nelson County Sheriff's Office arrested another man for allegedly trafficking drugs.
Deputies with the sheriff's office were called Sunday to Nat Rodgers Road, where a 23-year-oid man was found dead inside a vehicle, the sheriff's office said in a Facebook post. While the autopsy is pending, authorities believe the cause of death was a heroin overdose.
The sheriff's office said its investigation into the overdose death led them to execute a search warrant at a home on Nelsonville Road. After searching the residence, authorities arrested Wesley Heintz, 27.
Heintz, of Boston, Kentucky, was charged with second-degree manslaughter, trafficking in a controlled substance, heroin, trafficking in marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was booked into the Nelson County Jail.
