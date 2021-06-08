Scene of a fatal shooting scene on June 7, 2021 in the 3200 block of Taylor Boulevard, near Homeview Drive

Scene of a fatal shooting scene on June 7, 2021 in the 3200 block of Taylor Boulevard, near Homeview Drive.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Jefferson County Coroner's Office has identified the man who was killed in a shooting Monday at a liquor store on Taylor Boulevard. 

Dimtsu Haileselassie, 62, died after being shot in the liquor store at Taylor Boulevard and Arcade Avenue in Louisville's Taylor Berry neighborhood, according to a news release. Louisville Metro Police spokesman Dwight Mitchell said officers were called to the scene around 11:45 a.m.

According to Mitchell, an argument led to the shooting. 

Haileselassie owned the liquor store for almost two years, online records from the Kentucky Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control and the secretary of state’s office show. 

LMPD has made no arrests in connection to Haileselassie's death but on Tuesday released photos of a man who is a suspect in the case. Anyone who can possibly identify the man or has information about the fatal shooting is asked to call the LMPD tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673). Callers can remain anonymous.

Image of person LMPD says is suspect in Monday, June 7 fatal shooting of liquor store employee on Taylor Boulevard

Louisville Metro Police are asking for the public's help to identify a suspect in the fatal shooting of a liquor store employee in Louisville's Taylor Berry neighborhood on Monday, June 7, 2021. (Source: Louisville Metro Police Department)

Related Stories: 

Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved. 

Tags