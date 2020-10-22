LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Illegal drugs and violent crime are ongoing problems on Louisville's streets.
Federal agents believe targeting both through an operation called Project Safeguard will help stop a deadly trend.
"Over and over again, we see this link between drug trafficking and violent crime," said Jeffrey Todd Scott, special agent in charge of the Drug Enforcement Administration's Louisville division.
Project Safeguard has three goals: Reduce drug-related violent crime, get guns out of the hands of violent offenders and work with U.S. Marshals to find and arrest fugitives.
"Every day, our agents are out there on the streets trying to make the streets safer," Scott said. "... We've captured three fugitives, seized 38 or so kilograms of a variety of drugs, but, for Project Safeguard in particularly, we have seized over 40 guns."
Scott said that's just the beginning for the operation, which began in August and will run through the end of 2020. He hopes their efforts will make the city safer and give grieving families closure.
"We're agents, but we're also parents, as well, and these are our communities that we live and work in," Scott said. "So, we're trying to make these streets safe for everyone and our families as well."
One of those families is the Gwynns, whose 19-year-old son, Christian Gwynn, was shot and killed in December 2019 on West Market Street in the Shawnee neighborhood.
"He was Louisville's last homicide of 2019," said Krista Gwynn, Christian Gwynn's mother. "... My son was coming home with his friend from getting something to eat, and a car decided to drive by and shoot my kid."
Krista and Nevada Gwynn said their son didn't have a criminal history or trouble with anyone. He had a lot of big plans and potential.
"Chris just had it in him that he was going to be going and going," said Nevada Gwynn, Christian Gwynn's father. "And it's just sad that my son's life was cut down before he had a chance to live out his full potential."
Christian Gwynn's killer is still on the loose, and his parents are still hurting.
"There's just a dead silence in my house from not knowing," Nevada Gwynn said.
The Gwynns are still holding out hope, though, that authorities will bring their son's killer to justice.
"Whatever law enforcement is going to come in and help, we are happy you are here to help," Krista Gwynn said. "And we're hoping that, when they do pull these guys off the streets and they got guns and they test the bullets, maybe they'll come up on the gun that shot my son."
